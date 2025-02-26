Daredevil: Born Again actor Charlie Cox recently teased that the beginning of the series features a “very traumatic event” that changes his character’s life.

In an interview with Extra TV the interviewer commented that the first episode “is a gut punch” and asked for Cox to elaborate.

In his response, he said, “As you referenced, at the beginning of this season there is a very traumatic event which is going to change Matt Murdock’s life for the rest of his life. I think he’ll probably never be the same again. It’s brutal. I’m still not convinced it’s the right thing to do, but we have to come back big and bold. We have to make a statement after all these years away.”

“And what it does do is it’s a wonderful catalyst for the rest of the story,” he explained. “We meet a Matt Murdoch after that event who is trying to piece his life back together, trying to refind an identity, trying to find some self-forgiveness and make amends, a living amends for what everything that’s happened. And the way in which he goes about that is to deny an aspect of himself. That is not going to last long when you have the likes of Wilson Fisk showing up again in New York.”

Cox was not the only one to comment on this “traumatic event,” directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead also spoke to Pay or Wait about it.

Moorhead shared, “There’s this thing that’s going to happen that’s going to upset a lot of people. And it upset us too. When we signed on to the job the decision had already been made, and so we just figured like if this is a show about the humanity of grief and how that ripples out, first, let’s present it in a way that is honoring the gravity of the act, but also on a storytelling level … let’s make sure that this ripples out through the entire season. Let’s change the characters on a fundamental level and have that be the reason why so many things happens.”

“And we realized it actually just starts being really honest with the spirit of the original show: that violent actions have real violent consequences,” he added.

It was previously rumored back in 2023 that Marvel planned on killing Foggy Nelson off screen. In a now-deleted post on X, scooper CanWeGetSomeToast shared, “Originally, Daredevil: Born Again had Matthew hang up the Devil’s cowl for over a year after failing to save Foggy…”

“Kingpin would’ve been Mayor, winning on a campaign of backing law enforcement while discouraging street level heroes like Punisher, Daredevil… and Spider-Man,” he added.

What do you make of Cox and Moorhead’s comments? What do you think they could be talking about?

