Charlie Cox shared that his character will once again find himself “beaten down” which will force him to rely “heavily on Karen Page” in the second season of Daredevil: Born Again.

In an interview with MovieWeb about the show’s second season, Cox provided a ton of information about where his character is as the second season begins.

He said, “Well, there's a rebuilding for him. There's a rebuilding of confidence. Early on, for him, I think he's really beaten down. His confidence is on the floor.”

“I think he's completely lost the ability to trust his decision-making,” he continued. “And, whereas in the past, he's been quite clear-minded and gung ho about what needs to be done and what he's going to do in this season, he's relying heavily on Karen Page to guide him and to help him and to nurture him, which is kind of a fun thing to see, to see a superhero that vulnerable and to see that, with that amount of confusion.”

From there, Cox teased that Daredevil is faced with a big decision towards the end of the season, “As the season progresses, an idea comes to a sense of impending doom kind of dawns on him, and it allows him to begin and refine his mojo and to realize that there's a decision coming for him, a big decision, and it's a secret as well. It's his secret, and he's left with the question of when that time comes, when that situation arises, what will be his response?"

One of the show’s writers, Jesse Wigutow previously shared the season was going to feature “a lot of political intrigue and palace intrigue.”

He told IGN, “What I think is really awesome about the season is that ultimately... [we have] all these moving pieces and this big kind of canvas of New York City, but at the end of the day, it’s about these two characters that you care about most, almost the two face-to-face in a playground.

“That’s the idea,” he added. “They hate each other, but they need each other. And how do they get through that? That’s ultimately what it all comes down to. And I think we did a really fun job of delivering that.”

The show’s first season did not perform well. The show’s premiere in early March 2025 did not chart on Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming charts.

Additionally, Variety reported that it only clocked in 7.5 million viewers over its first five days. That was worse than The Acolyte, which hit 4.8 million views in its first day and went on to have 11.1 million views in its first five days. In fact, it performed 32.4% worse than The Acolyte.

The Acolyte was canceled after its first and only season due to viewership being too low for its cost. Disney Co-Chairman Alan Bergman explained to Vulture, “So as it relates to Acolyte, we were happy with our performance, but it wasn’t where we needed it to be given the cost structure of that title, quite frankly, to go and make a season two. So that’s the reason why we didn’t do that.”

Furthermore, the show did not chart on Variety and Luminate’s Streaming Originals chart for the week of its premiere.

Paramount+’s Landman was 10th on Luminate’s chart with just 352.2 million minutes viewed.

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