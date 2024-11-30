Chaosium, makers of the Call of Cthulhu RPG, have now entered the woke fray with their latest offerings in their series, Cthulhu by Gaslight: Investigator’s Guide, adding a full chapter of LGBTQ to their game setting.

The Call of Cthulhu is a horror RPG based on the H.P. Lovecraft story of the same name. The game was first developed in the early 1980s as the tabletop gaming craze hit after the success of Dungeons & Dragons. Games generally have players taking the roles of ordinary people who get trapped within a realm of darkness, and the games unfold in mysteries where they progressively get more horror-oriented.

X user Magicman first pointed out the new Cthulhu by Gaslight book has a full LGBTQI+ section listed in its table of contents. He posted the table saying, “I don’t understand why Chaosium has been adding LGBTQI+ sections in their setting guidebooks recently. First, it started with regency Cthulu, and now this. At least It made sense in Berlin Wicked City #ttrpg #DnD #dnd #fantasy #roleplay #dnd5e #cthulu #horror”

It was followed by several commenters talking about how ridiculous it is to have such a section in a Victorian-era setting. One user quipped in the comments, “Sex & Society p54, LGBTQI+ Victorians p56? Why don't they have a section on how early 20th century women didn't have the right to vote and many of them preferred it that way too while they're at it.”

Many other roleplayers left comments voicing their disapproval of having more wokeness involved in yet another TableTop RPG, but Chaosium has been virtue-signaling since at least 2021.

In a thread about their 2021 release, Berlin The Wicked City in the same game system, the company started a thread about the product, “Loren Rosson at #TheBusybody reviews BERLIN THE WICKED CITY (thread): "I confess I’m blown away. Weimar-era Berlin (1919-1932) is a perfect setting for Call of Cthulhu, and I’m a bit surprised it took 40 years for someone to pitch the idea to Chaosium.”

The company’s X account went deep into the thread before they revealed the wokeness inside, “The section on LGBT issues is remarkably informative, and explains how people of unconventional sexuality can find a welcoming place in Berlin. For RPG city supplements, Berlin sets a new bar.”

Chaosium also bragged about donating to LGBT+ charities this year, posting, “This

@drivethrurpgrelease is Pay-What-You-Want, with the creators asking you to please donate the amount you'd pay to your local #LGBT+ charity. The author share of the proceeds are donated to UK charity @Mermaids_Gender, while Chaosium's share is donated to the @TransLawCenter.”

The Trans Law Center X account profile out of Oakland, CA describes the organization as “keeps trans & gender nonconforming people alive.”

Chaosium also waded into racial controversy by using their Pendragon line to promote the grifting organization #BlackLivesMatter in 2020, “For the next 12 days The Great Pendragon Campaign is part of the charity bundles our friends @DriveThruRPGare running to support Black creators and racial justice. $9.99 gets you 60 #rpg titles worth $589.00! –with all proceeds going to #BlackLivesMatter”

It appears as if Chaosium has been coopted by the radical left for disordered sexual fetishes and identity politics agendas throughout all of their games, including RuneQuest, Pendragon, and Call of Cthulhu.

