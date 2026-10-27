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twb's avatar
twb
2m

Just good old-fashioned witch-hunting mentality. The accusation is the verdict, there is no way to prove your innocence. And that doesn't even address the question of why a method matters so much more than the quality of the product.

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Caffeinated Thomist's avatar
Caffeinated Thomist
3h

So we're banning autocorrect, spell checkers, and heck, why not grammarly? I wonder what the logical conclusion of this purity spiral will be?

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