The “No Kings” protest happened on Saturday, with all of the celebirty class virtue signaling. While it’s not even clear what the protest is meant to accomplish with the government supposedly being shut down and nothing happening, the boomer left celebrated it trying to bring back their glory days of protesting in the 1970s. Stephen King and Mark Hamill were among these, spreading a message slightly different: “No King Except Stephen.”

While the media boasted about attendance, the "No Kings” protests mostly seemed to be popular in New York, Boston, and Los Angeles, places where liberal Democrats have a stronghold anyway. Reports of protests in different areas showed that attendance was paltry, not really moving the needle in terms of convincing anyone anything.

The celebrity class, however, was on fire. Stephen King, never one to miss out on political posting, retweeted a picture of the Boston rally, and then quote tweeted Mike Johnson, countering that this is somehow about “loving” America, despite how Democrats constantly signal how much they hate the country for not voting the way they wanted. He posted, “They are actually Love America rallies, Mike. Ordinary people, man, trying to save the country from a despot.”

Checking in after the weekend, Trump is still president and nothing changed.

But Mark Hamill went far cringier with his posting over on BlueSky, as he’s wont to do. He went in a full boomerific all caps: “KINGS EXCEPT STEPHEN Also NO: CONVICTED FELON ADJUDICATED RAPIST CONGENITAL LIAR CON MAN PUTIN PUPPET PEDOPHILE BEST FRIEND OF EPSTEIN LIFELONG RACIST MALIGNANT NARCISSIST SHORT-FINGERED VULGARIAN SICK SOCIOPATH FRAGILE WHINEY MAN-BABY FAILED BUSINESSMAN ORANGE ATROCITY PARDON POWER A*HOLE”

He also made a thread reposting several of the signs from the rally, seeming to take credit as if he was one of the organizers of the event. He posted:

He also tried to bring it back to Star Wars, citing “A New Hope.”

Putting up a sign “This is what democracy looks like” is very out of touch with reality, as Donald Trump legitimately won the 2024 election, and that, apparently is what these people are incensed about.

While celebrity influencers kept posting about this, it still appears as if No Kings had No Impact.

What did you think of the No Kings rallies this weekend?

