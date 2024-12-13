Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LumberJackAhz's avatar
LumberJackAhz
Dec 14, 2024

It's clear that these people working on this Game never read the Books. It's well known the Potions and Concoctions used in The Trial Of Grasses was never written down and passed on by teaching. There are no more new Witchers because of things like the Seige of Kaer Morhen where all those who knew the Recipe for the Potions died. Even some of the Herbs used in the Grasses didn't even have Names in the Human Language, only Elven.

These people making Witcher 4 are Diversity Hires and ruined a once amazing Studio.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture