CD Projekt Red’s Franchise and Lore Designer Cian Maher claims that the Witcher 4 does not “break any canon or even offend any canon” despite one of the endings of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt implying that Ciri is dead.

In an interview with IGN, Maher first claimed, “I think ‘The Witcher’ as a title refers to both Geralt and Ciri and always has.”

He then added, “I think she's arguably more important to the plot than Geralt himself is.”

Later in the interview, Maher did state, “The one complication is probably the idea that there is an ending in which Ciri can die in The Witcher 3.”

However, he then noted, “There are hints in that ending that highlight the fact that she probably does not die.”

Despite acknowledging this, he then claims that the Witcher 4 will not “break any canon or even offend any canon.”

It’s unclear how Ciri dying and then coming back to life to become a Witcher does not “break any canon or even offend any canon.”

Regardless, the game is indeed making Ciri a witcher as well, which does break the canon of the novels, which the games are based on.

Ciri does not become a witcher in the novels. In Blood of Elves, novelist Andrzej Sapkowski does show Ciri taking part in Witcher training, but she does not partake in the Trial of the Grasses and undergo the mutations to become a witcher. Instead, she is taken to the Temple of Melitele where she received magical instruction from Nenneke and Yennefer.

IGN’s Matt Purslow reports that Game Director Sebastian Kalemba informed him that Ciri is a fully-fledged witcher and has undergone the Trials of the Grasses in The Witcher 4.

He writes, “Kalemba explains that, following the events of The Witcher 3, Ciri has undertaken the famously painful Trial of the Grasses which has mutated her into a powerful and resilient warrior.”

CD Projekt Red’s Head of Studio Adam Badowski also claims the game will explain how Ciri became a witcher.

He wrote on X, “Dear, if you're wondering how Ciri may be on the path as a witcher, well, there's the story of the Witcher IV to tell that tale. A huge thank you for the respect and love for the lore created by Andrzej Sapkowski. Hugs!”

What do you make of Maher’s comments that the game won’t break canon?

