User's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Dec 20, 2024

If the dude hates gamers, why is he in the games industry? It seems like he'd have better luck as a lawyer. He could deal with only the people he wants to deal with.

Ganzir's avatar
Ganzir
Dec 19, 2024

To answer the last Question "What do you make of Maher’s comments and the fact that he is CD Projekt Red’s Franchise and Lore Designer?": RIP Witcher 4

