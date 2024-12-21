Fandom Pulse

Diego Suarez
Dec 21, 2024

All the people that made fun of you for reading comics, playing video games and watching Star Wars are now in charge of making these products. The more stuff comes out about Witcher 4 the more terrible it sounds. CDPR is cooked.

Cis White
Dec 22, 2024

Pandering to the very vocal minority hasn't worked out for anybody else, let's see how CDPR plans to do the exact same thing and get different results.

