Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sleepdeprived_bear's avatar
sleepdeprived_bear
Feb 15, 2025

For the record, the like is for mentioning the Heat Sink fanzine and good reporting. When it comes to Battletech I just want giant stompy robots running into each other while blasting one another with heavy firepower.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Eric R. Ashley's avatar
Eric R. Ashley
Feb 16, 2025

I enjoyed 'Tenure'.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture