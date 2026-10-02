Blaine Pardoe has written more BattleTech fiction than almost anyone alive. For nearly three decades, he shaped the Inner Sphere’s most important factions, created some of the setting’s most enduring characters, and put his name on technical readouts that defined how a generation of players understood the universe’s ‘Mechs. This week, Catalyst Game Labs’ official #Mechtober promotional graphic, celebrating the franchise’s authors, left him off entirely.