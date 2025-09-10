As Catalyst Game Labs continues to upset longtime BattleTech and Mech Warrior fans, they’ve announced they’re redoing the core rules for a rebooted edition coming soon through a package sent out to playtesters.

Over the last several years, Catalyst Game Labs has caused a lot of controversy with BattleTech by alienating a large portion of their playerbase after the firing of Blaine Pardoe from their game, the man responsible for much of the lore in the BattleTech universe. Pardoe was replaced by activists who have pushed radical gender ideology inside the lore of the game and community.

Moreover, they faced internal problems as Kickstarter faced long delays for fulfillment, causing fans to grumble. During this whole process, they seemed to push oddball releases into their schedule, further denigrating the lore and the brand in the process.

Now, playtest rules have leaked that show they’re rebooting the game with a new core edition. Long-time gamers of. Dungeons & Dragons and Warhammer 40,000 know this often leads to a watering down of the game and among the players.

In the playtest packet CGL confirms this:

Which is all a long way of saying: there’s a new core rulebook coming. This isn’t something we’ve undertaken lightly. But frankly, it’s past time. There has never been such a long gap between core BattleTech rulebooks—Total Warfare‘s reign has been long enough to encompass the lifespan of every other previous core rulebook put together. There’s a lot we’ve learned about how to make a more useful rulebook. We have a host of new ’Mech art we want to show off. And we’ve spent the last 20 years generating an immense amount of rules material that we need to sift through. We can take the solid base created by the popular BattleMech Manual and build on it even further, using its improvements as the basis of a new core rulebook that replaces both the TW and the Manual.

It also gives players pause because it sounds like they’re streamlining the game for more casual players, something that these companies tend to do on relaunches:

BattleTech was seen as a beer-and-pretzels game in the mid-1980s, a relatively simple tabletop game that you could get together with a few buddies and play without too much time invested. Player expectations have shifted over time, so that a game which once seemed reasonably fast and streamlined is now in some ways a living fossil, a testament to a different philosophy of game design. And yet I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Later in the packet, they claim it’s not a complete overhaul of the game, despite stating on the first page that it is a new edition. The FAQ reads:

Is this a new edition? No. The upcoming new core book fits solidly into the pattern that every such BattleTech release has previously. That is, there will be a bunch of small rules changes, a handful of major ones, and broad compatibility maintained all the way back to the Second Edition box set. There are no sudden faction or lore revamps being imposed, or any game scale changes. The primary focus is on errata correction, wording cleanups, and organizational and layout improvements: we want to bring together those twelve printings worth of errata fixes, and all the clean-ups the BattleMech Manual debuted, to everyone. This will be the game’s official new core rulebook, and while we think it will be worth your time and money, you’re not required to buy it to keep up with the game.

Will record sheets change? We’ve identified about 30 sheets that will change, due to one obscure piece of tech that is getting a bit of an update. Otherwise, no. The visual design of the sheets might change in a stylistic sense, just as it did in Total Warfare, but their rules elements remain as they are. Just like with every other BattleTech core rulebook, you’ll still be able to use your record sheets from 1985 as you always have.

When is the new core rulebook launching? We’re shooting for a late summer 2026 release. We’ll update you when we have a better sense of launch times. Until you hear it directly from us, any date is so much vaporware.

What about the rest of the rulebooks? We’re planning to revamp the other rulebooks to better consolidate information, and to give them the same set of layout, organization, rules, and clarity refreshes that the core rulebook is receiving, but we’re not ready to go into detail beyond that including the exact lineup and contents of those expansion rulebooks. As we make further progress on that project, we’ll be sure to update you. Will there be more information made available before the core rulebook’s release? Yes. Keep an eye on Catalyst Game Labs’ social media platforms for further updates and insights into the design process.

A full playtest schedule has also been announced as they ramp up these rule changes. Why they would split them into this much playtesting if it was just minor errata and a few changes as they said is unclear.

Players are already nervous about the new edition given Catalyst Game Labs’ recent history with Battletech. What do you think?

