StargazerA5
Sep 10Edited

I gave up on Catalyst after they failed to give me a promised refund on the first Kickstarter. They basically stole ~$400 from me. I'd bought one of the Star Colonel pledges, and then added more to buy about 25 of the older digital books plus additional mechs on the CrowdOx post-KS site.. When they sent the keys, it would have been 25 separate check-outs I would had to do. Utterly ridiculous. I reached out to them to find a different way and they first tried to claim it would be 15 minutes (to check out a set of ebooks?!?), but I timed most of the way through the first transaction (without completing) and it would have been far more than that.

Then they tried to mollify me in one of the most tone-deaf customer service interactions I've ever experienced by offering a digital coupon for a free book that would have meant a 26th transaction. At that point I was insulted and demanded a refund. After about 10 months of chasing them up, including reaching out to Loren, I finally got refunded the CrowdOx money, but never got the larger amount of KS funds back. Loren and company once again went silent and I gave up after another 8 months of following up to complete silence. I considered attempting to sue them, but ultimately the small amount vs the high costs and difficulties in interstate lawsuits convinced me otherwise.

ShootyBear
Sep 10

If they don’t include wheelchair rocket launchers I’m out!

