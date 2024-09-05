In recent years, Catalyst Game Labs has gone insane with its woke virtue signaling. The gaming company known for its work on Battletech and Shadowrun seems far more committed to far-left politics than to keeping its fans happy and engaged. In one of their most bizarre moves yet, the company has erased Blaine Pardoe from their new edition of a classic Battletech anthology.

Blaine Pardoe and Battletech are nearly synonymous. The legendary sci-fi author, along with Michael A. Stackpole, created an incredible amount of the game's lore, including the mech world that garnered a rabid fanbase.

Instead of continuing with a winning formula, Catalyst Game Labs decided to turn petty over Blaine Pardoe’s political leanings as the science fiction publishing industry took a hard turn left over the last decade. In a blog titled “My Publisher Canceled Me in Favor of an Activist Who Threatened My Life,” Pardoe details, “After 37 years of writing for the series, I found myself canceled for voicing my conservative beliefs.”

The harrowing story continues to show it was the result of an online stalker harassing Pardoe, constantly messaging Catalyst Game Labs with strange and false accusations like accusing Pardoe of placing “hidden Confederate messages” in his books.

Pardoe said, “I warned the company that the man was an online stalker who had been harassing me for nearly two years. Later, law enforcement would discover that this man was using a false online persona; that of a self-proclaimed lesbian nurse who was adopting two children. Catalyst Game Labs ignored my warnings.”

Since then, Blaine Pardoe has wowed mech fans and military sci-fi readers with his series, Land & Sea, with its excellent world-building and dynamic cast of characters. Book 7 was released recently, and the series is selling much better than the works of modern Battletech authors.

Though Catalyst Game Labs made a mistake with fans and readers, choosing politics over profit, they’ve doubled down, according to a new blog post by Pardoe.

Catalyst Game Labs rereleased a classic anthology, The Corps, featuring Blaine Pardoe's story. However, Pardoe is not credited with the Amazon listing in this new release, while every other author of the volume is mentioned.

The listing currently reads: “Includes stories by your favorite BattleTech authors: Randall N. Bills, Loren L. Coleman, Robert Thurston, and Michael A. Stackpole. As well as stories by new favorites: Ilsa J. Bick, Dan Duval, Jason M. Hardy, Kevin Killiany, Steven Mohan, Jr., Louisa M. Swann, and Phaedra M. Weldon!”

Pardoe stated on his blog, “I don’t care if they put the book back in print – I have been paid for that work. But omitting my name, that took purposeful effort. I have little doubt that this was deliberate on someone’s part at CGL.”

The book's interior contents still list Pardoe’s name, but it’s clear that whoever posts the descriptions on behalf of Catalyst Game Labs doesn’t want Pardoe associated with the brand.

Blaine Pardoe suspects it’s the work of executive editor John Helfers, who has previously commented on Pardoe saying, “And not fond of BT Books being associated with this drivel,” when speaking to Pardoe’s work.

When an author works hard and builds a brand, it’s only right that he is credited where the public can see his contributions. Removing his name and his name alone from Amazon demonstrates how petty Catalyst Game Labs is about personal politics, which should not be the case with a professional publisher.

What do you think of Blaine Pardoe being censored from a Battletech rerelease by Catalyst Game Labs? Leave a comment and let us know.

