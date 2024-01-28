Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phall's avatar
Phall
Jan 28, 2024

The 19th Amendment is why we can't have nice things.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture