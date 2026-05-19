When we covered Castalia Library’s translation of Trafalgar last week, the key question was whether this was a one-off experiment or a genuine commitment. Vox Day confirmed they are translating the entire 46-volume series. Volume two answers what that actually looks like in practice, and it looks ambitious.

The Court of Carlos IV is the second installment of the Episodios Nacionales, and where Trafalgar gave readers naval battle and boys becoming men under cannon fire, this volume turns inward to the rot at the heart of Spain itself. Gabriel Araceli, now sixteen, moves from the deck of the Santísima Trinidad into the drawing rooms and backstage corridors of Madrid’s Teatro del Príncipe, and finds that the political conspiracies there are no less deadly than anything he witnessed at sea.

The novel operates on two stages simultaneously, and Pérez Galdós is deliberate about that metaphor. The theatrical world mirrors the aristocratic world just beyond the theater doors, where the Prince of Asturias plots against his own parents and Napoleon’s agents are quietly picking sides. At the center of the book is a private performance of Othello in which the fictional jealousies of Shakespeare’s tragedy bleed directly into the real jealousies of the performers. Máiquez, half-mad over the inconstant duchess Lesbia, nearly strangles Amaranta during the performance. The stage and the conspiracy become the same thing.

This is what separates Pérez Galdós from lesser historical novelists. The history isn’t backdrop. The Conspiracy of El Escorial, nor is it something Gabriel reads about in a pamphlet. He’s carrying the letters. He barely understands what he’s carrying. That gap between what the teenage narrator can see and what the reader can understand is the engine of the whole series: the irony of a boy stumbling through the collapse of an empire, narrated decades later by the man who survived it.

Why This Matters for Literature

Only eight of the forty-six volumes of the Episodios Nacionales have ever been translated into English. Thirty-eight novels from what Castalia describes as one of the supreme achievements of European realism have been inaccessible to readers who don’t read Spanish. That’s not a gap in a back catalog. That’s the systematic exclusion of a major literary tradition from the English-speaking conversation about what the 19th-century novel could do.

Pérez Galdós was nominated for the Nobel Prize in Literature five times and is widely described as the greatest Spanish novelist since Cervantes. Most English readers have never encountered his name. The reason isn’t quality — it’s that the translation industry has long prioritized French, Russian, and German literature when it ventures into European realism at all. Spanish literature, outside of the Generation of ‘98 and a handful of modernist texts, has been treated as a specialty interest rather than a core inheritance.

Castalia is making a structural argument by taking on this series: that the recovery of neglected great literature is itself a literary mission, not a commercial calculation. Their expansion into Spanish literature signals that the project is broader than a specialty press — the mission is recovery of major world literature that English publishing has ignored rather than Japanese literature specifically.

The Court of Carlos IV in particular represents something publishers rarely bother to protect: the novel as a total form. Comedy of manners, political thriller, coming-of-age story, historical panorama — Pérez Galdós doesn’t choose one lane. He builds a Spain on the eve of catastrophe and populates it with people complex enough to be real. Lesbia the faithless duchess. Amaranta with her genuine moral substance and her dangerous interest in a teenage errand boy. Máiquez the great actor destroyed by the same passions he performs for audiences. These aren’t types. They’re the raw material of a civilization about to lose itself.

The series as a whole tracks Spain through the Napoleonic Wars, the reign of Fernando VII, the Carlist conflicts, and the collapse of the liberal experiment — forty-six novels, one continuous moral reckoning with how a great Catholic nation came apart. That story has obvious resonance for readers who take seriously what it means for a civilization to lose its inheritance.

Castalia is giving English readers the chance to read it. We’ve also obtained exclusively for them that there will be hardcover editions of these works available.

The Court of Carlos IV is available on Amazon. Volume one, Trafalgar, is available on Kindle, Kindle Unlimited, and audiobook.