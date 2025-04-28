Vox Day has done amazing work with leatherbound books in creating the Castalia Library, of which has been running for several years to provide a much more affordable alternative to some of the bigger leatherbound presses out there.

He has a sale going for the back catalog of the books on the Castalia Library Substack, which he announced on his blog:

First, Castalia Library is announcing a surprise Spring Library sale made possible by our finally merging the warehouses and getting an accurate count on our entire stock. We also knew we had some additional books in Alabama, but in the aftermath of losing our good friend at Cryptofashion, we didn’t know how many we had and which books were there until everything was shipped to the current warehouse and counted correctly.

The sale has only been announced here ahead of being announced publicly Monday on VP and elsewhere, so if you want to make sure you obtain one of the less-available books, you should probably take action pretty quickly. All of the books are in stock at the warehouse and available for immediate shipment.

The 11 books that were previously out of stock, all of which are cowhide Library editions, are:

The sale price on all 11 volumes is $79.99 while supplies last. No subscription or coupon is necessary. The sale price includes shipping. It’s a good opportunity to round out your collection if you’re missing anything, or pick up an additional volume of interest or two.

These books are exceedingly high quality of production and worth pursuing for book collectors. Have you picked up any of the Castalia LIbrary books? Leave a comment and let us know.