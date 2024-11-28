Castalia Library has been a major force in collector’s books over the last couple of years, with high-quality leatherbound volumes competing with some of the highest-end publishers in the industry at a price point well below their competition. The publisher is having a Black Friday sale making several classics available at extremely affordable prices.

The publisher has teamed with BookTok rising star, Dauphine Alpine, to promote their sale.

Dauphine Alpine will also be contributing regularly to Fandom Pulse with monthly videos talking about obscure books that will be noteworthy to collectors. These books will be classics and editions many may not have heard of, adding to the knowledge base of our readers.

The following 7 books are available to everyone at a price of $64.99 for the duration of the sale.

The following 7 books are also available to everyone, albeit at a price of $79.99 for the duration.

There are several great books involved here and it’s a wonderful way to get a leatherbound collection of books going. These books are built to last.

