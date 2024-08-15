Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Man of the Atom's avatar
Man of the Atom
Aug 15, 2024

There just aren't enough 'delenda est' expressions in the world for Disney and Hollywood, in general. See also the Florida wrongful death lawsuit. This will be the World of Hollywood, summed to a nutshell, if they had their way.

So, let's go generic today.

Hollywood delenda est.

Reply
Share
Man of the Atom's avatar
Man of the Atom
Aug 15, 2024

I wonder if anyone sat Hollywood down and explained in simple terms that by cheating a man of his just wages they engage in a mortal sin.

Share the details.

Ask for agreement.

If none, knock the dust from your shoes.

Leave without further explanation.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture