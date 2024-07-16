Another Hollywood pedophile has been busted. The animator, Kyle Carrozza, who has worked on multiple shows for Cartoon Network, Disney, PBS Kids, and Nickelodeon, was arrested in Burbank, California, on June 20 on two child pornography possession charges, according to the Burbank Police Department's arrest records.

Carrozza, 45, has been involved in several popular cartoons, including Adventure Time, the 2020 Animaniacs reboot, Doc McStuffins (and its miniseries spinoff The Doc Files), Fish Hooks, Fanboy & Chum Chum, Danger Rangers, and Teen Titans Go! He also contributed to The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water as an animator.

He gained prominence initially by creating Mighty Magiswords, Cartoon Network's first online original series, debuting in 2015 as a 15-second micro-series. The show was praised for adapting to how young people consume media on smartphones and other devices. It later premiered as a full-length TV series in 2016 and ended in 2019. Carrozza took on multiple roles in the series, including voice acting for over a dozen characters (such as Prohyas Robert Warrior), composing music, and serving as an executive producer.

Carrozza's arrest occurred on June 20 as part of an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigation. He was taken into custody at 7:30 am and charged with "possession of child pornography twice." He has been charged under California penal code 311.11(a), which relates to the possession of child pornography, and also an enhanced 311.11(c) charge, which relates to individuals knowingly in possession of at least 12 videos or 600 images of child pornography. Possession of child pornography in California can be charged as either a misdemeanor or felony, carrying a sentence of up to one year in county jail or three years in state prison and/or a $2,500 fine. If found guilty of either charge, Carrozza will be ordered to register as a sex offender with law enforcement.

Mighty Magiswords followed the adventures of sibling warriors-for-hire Vambre Marie Warrior and Prohyas Robert Warrior. In 2016, Cartoon Network developed Mighty Magiswords into a linear television show, which ran for two seasons and over 90 episodes up to 2018. The series featured nearly 400 pieces of platform-specific content, including shorts, vlogs, web/mobile games, and interactive narrative content. Carrozza's other recent work includes being a board artist on Nickelodeon's The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish and The Casagrandes Movie. In addition to his work on Mighty Magiswords, Carrozza has contributed to various other animated productions, such as Warner Bros. Animation's Animaniacs reboot, Apple TV+'s The Snoopy Show, Disney Junior's Doc McStuffins, Disney's Fish Hooks, Frederator's Bravest Warriors, and Nickelodeon's Fanboy & Chum Chum. He also created the short MooBeard the Cow Pirate for Nickelodeon's Random! Cartoons.

Story by Jack Dunn.