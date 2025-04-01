Fandom Pulse

Apr 2, 2025

She said, “There was a bit more context to her home life. You originally found out that her daughter was actually non-binary, maybe trans, and going by they/them.”

There is no such things as non-binary or trans, and anybody still using pronouns in their bio is mentally ill. They need to taken to the nearest mental asylum and be given medical treatment.

Apr 2, 2025

Why is she surprised that companies do what is best to make more money? Why do these people think they have a right to expect/force companies to lose out on profit just to push LGBT ideologies?

If they feel that the studios are searching for an excuse to cut alphabet storylines because they fear just outright admitting it, then doesn't that tell them all they need to know about how authoritarian and fanatical they, the ideologues, are?

Companies wouldn't need to hide behind the new administration if they didn't have to worry about the backlash from an obssessive, hateful minority of zealots...yet they are the ones who call others facists.

