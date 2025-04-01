Actress Carrie Coon claims that HBO cut a story promoting evil gender ideology after Donald Trump’s election.

Coon, who plays Laurie Duffy in the show, told Harpers Bazaar that the show originally provided more details about the character’s backstory including that her character is proponent of gender ideology.

She said, “There was a bit more context to her home life. You originally found out that her daughter was actually non-binary, maybe trans, and going by they/them.”

“You see Laurie struggling to explain it to her friends, struggling to use they/them pronouns, struggling with the language, which was all interesting. It was only a short scene, but for me, it did make the question [in episode 3] of whether Kate voted for Trump so much more provocative and personally offensive to Laurie, considering who her child is in the world,” she added.

Coon then revealed this backstory with the character being a proponent of gender ideology was cut after Trump’s election.

She explained, “But the season was written before the election. And considering the way the Trump administration has weaponized the cultural war against transgender people even more since then, when the time came to cut the episode down, Mike felt that the scene was so small and the topic so big that it wasn’t the right way to engage in that conversation.”

Pop Culture Crisis host Brett Dasovic speculates that this storyline was cut out because the American public is not interested in this type of propaganda and HBO are using President Donald Trump and his election as an easy scapegoat.

He said, “I think Trump winning gave these studios an excuse to start giving notes to get rid of this stuff because they want to fall in line with the administration. But it’s not because they want to fall in line with the administration, it’s because always knew this stuff didn’t sell as well as they thought it did. And this just gives them their out without taking responsibility for it. They get to shift the blame off on his second term.”

What do you make of Coon’s revelation?

