The Matrix actress Carrie-Anne Moss recently shared that she purposely stepped away from acting and rejected a number of roles so she could be a mother to her children and that she has no regrets about it and that it was the greatest decision she ever made.

Speaking to The Independent, Moss shared, “After The Matrix was such a big deal, I took a big, big break to have children and be with them.”

“I remember being torn, having a little twinge like ‘Gosh, I’m getting offered such great things. That would be such a huge deal,’” she recalled. “And I was holding my baby in my arms, and I remember thinking, ‘At the end of my life, will it matter to me that I have another movie on my résumé? Or will it matter to me that I held my baby?’ And I instantly thought, no. It was just a no-brainer. And I’m so glad I did that. I’m so glad I don’t have that regret.”

“For my career, maybe not so much, but that was the greatest decision I ever made in my life,” she declared.

While Moss rejected a number of roles, she never stopped working as her IMDb profile makes clear. She always had something releasing every single year after 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions whether it be voice work as Aria T’Loak in Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3 or a guest role on Chuck as Gertrude Verbanski.

She did eventually return to genre work as Jeri Hogarth in Marvel TV’s Jessica Jones in 2015 and reprised that role in Daredevil, Iron Fist, and The Defenders.

Moss also returned to The Matrix franchise in 2021 with The Matrix Resurrections and most recently played Master Indara in Lucasfilm’s maligned The Acolyte series.

What do you make of Moss noting that choosing her kids over her career was the greatest decision she ever made?

