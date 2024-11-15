Cards Against Humanity joins many board and card games in turning their fun-time product into a political weapon. In a new email sent to its customers, the company said it used this election season to harass Elon Musk with lawfare and bribe people to attack Donald Trump and vote against him.

The game Cards Against Humanity became extremely popular about a decade ago. It's a sort of silly replacement for Pictionary, with a topic being chosen and people playing cards they think would be clever for the topic or funny for points for the most reaction. It’s a simple concept, and it caught like wildfire.

Increasingly, Cards Against Humanity became more degenerate, with people often liking to use sexual innuendo in cards to make the game more adult-themed. Cards Against Humanity actually advertised itself as “a party game for horrible people.”

However, the company has become increasingly political in the years since its success. In 2016, Cards Against Humanity released an expansion that attacked Donald Trump to “save America” from him.

This election season, they’ve become far worse.

In September, the card game company harassed Elon Musk by filing a lawsuit against his SpaceX company in Texas. This was clearly an act of aggression because Elon Musk vocally endorsed Donald Trump and was campaigning for him.

The card company bought property in Texas in 2017 near the Mexico border to harass Donald Trump and make it difficult to complete his proposed border wall. They said their goal was to make it “as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built.”

Elon Musk and SpaceX have their operations near the property, and so they’re trying to get political with it again.

Cards Against Humanity filed a $15 million civil lawsuit for trespassing claiming Starbase, which is three miles away, was encroaching on their property. Their website states, “We have terrible news. Seven years ago, 150,000 people paid us $15 to protect a pristine parcel of land on the US-Mexico border from racist billionaire Donald Trump's very stupid wall.”

It continues, “Unfortunately, an even richer, more racist billionaire⸺Elon Musk⸺snuck up on us from behind and completely fucked that land with gravel, tractors, and space garbage.”

The website has images claiming damages to the vacant property and more advertisements for the card game

.As the election drew closer, Cards Against Humanity got worse. The company sent out an email saying, “Horrible friends, Last Election, almost half of Americans didn’t vote and we think that’s f***ing bulls***. They owe America an apology.”

“So, starting today, Cards Against Humanity will pay for that apology. We’re offering America’s bluest non-voters up to $100 if they publicly apologize, make a step-by-step voting plan, and tweet ‘Donald Trump is a human toilet.’”

The e-mail continues to promote a 2024 election pack, presumably about attacking Donald Trump, much like their 2016 edition.

This could be construed as a violation of 18 U.S. Code § 597, which states, “Whoever makes or offers to make an expenditure to any person, either to vote or withhold his vote or to vote for or against any candidate.”

Cards Against Humanity lives up to its promise of being awful. The company seems more interested in meddling with America’s safety and space exploration than simply being a fun card game for people to play at parties.

