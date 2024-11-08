Fandom Pulse

Lutheran24
Nov 8, 2024

Unhinged as all get out!

Not sure what they all mean by people dying. Theres never any evidence to back up these claims.

If they want people to refund the game then lets do it. Video Games are not a good platform for pushing ideology. Video games are meant to be for escape. There are plenty of places for pushing politics but just leave it out of the games and stop blaming gamers for all the things you're accusing them of.

Please see that Christ is the answer to this. Stop putting your faith in woke ideology and put it in the Savior. Stop seeing the president of the United States as some savior or devil for that matter. God sets up and brings down kings. Ultimately, its His call. So chill out and repent and believe on the one who can heal your soul.

Medereyes
Nov 8, 2024

What is caravan referring to when he says that Trump killed people? Searching for it is pointless with all the hate articles I'd have to dig through that have no evidence to back this up.

I'm assuming he did it indirectly. I'm also assuming it's heresay. I'm also assuming Trump wasn't in office when it happened.

