A developer for CaravanSandWitch attacked Donald Trump voters saying if you voted for the President that “you’re a piece of s**t.” Furthermore, the developer instructed Donald Trump voters to refund the game if they had previously purchased it.

In a post to X, CaravanSandWitch initially reacted to the election of Donald Trump writing, “Stay strong, friends.”

YouTuber Dreadroberts responded to the post writing, “If I ever become a game dev, one thing I’ll never do is use my platform to cry about a political candidate winning an election.”

He added, “Unprofessional behavior, and a quick way to push customers away.”

The Caravan SandWitch developer responded, “Well I sure hope you never become a ‘game dev.’ I don’t care what you think being professional is, my friends are losing their rights, this is not a game.”

In a subsequent post, the developer added, “Also obviously if you voted trump you're a piece of shit please unfollow and refund the game.”

He then added, “Everyone else take care.”

The developer did not stop there. X user Robbie Cooper responded, “Actually enjoyed this game, but being a piece of s**t over an election is not right. I’ll be sure to delete my content and rate the game appropriately now.”

The developer responded, “Y'all make it look like you have some kind of moral high ground cause millions of you voted for a rapist that actively supports legislation that kills people like me wtf IT DOES NOT MATTER IF YOU ENJOYED THE GAME OR NOT I DON'T CARE.”

Interestingly enough, the developer would later admit that he’s not even American.

He wrote, “I am most certainly not a liberal, and I'm not even American, I just have basic f***ing empathy lol If you liked the game but voted Trump you've completely missed the point like how can I make it more obvious???”

He then revealed in another post that he lives in a European country. X user JaCivilianT wrote, “You didn’t die after the last time he won. If anything you have a good chance of dying from aneurysm given how bad you’re malding. Take a chill pill before you develop BPD.”

The developer replied, “Is this some kind gaslighting cause lots of people actually died like wtf?? I didn’t die but also I’m in Europe so.”

