Caravan SandWitch, which is developed by Studio Plane Toast and published by Dear Villagers, celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

On X, the game’s official account posted, “One year since the release of Caravan SandWitch!! Also a fascist got 360 noscope. What a week!”

Following this post, it began reposting others celebrating the assassination.

These actions are not surprising. Back in November 2024, the developer attacked Donald Trump followers.

Following the election of Donald Trump, the company posted to X, “Stay strong, friends.”

YouTuber Dreadroberts responded to the post writing, “If I ever become a game dev, one thing I’ll never do is use my platform to cry about a political candidate winning an election.”

He added, “Unprofessional behavior, and a quick way to push customers away.”

The Caravan SandWitch developer responded, “Well I sure hope you never become a ‘game dev.’ I don’t care what you think being professional is, my friends are losing their rights, this is not a game.”

In a subsequent post, the developer added, “Also obviously if you voted trump you're a piece of s**t please unfollow and refund the game.”

He then added, “Everyone else take care.”

The developer did not stop there. X user Robbie Cooper responded, “Actually enjoyed this game, but being a piece of s**t over an election is not right. I’ll be sure to delete my content and rate the game appropriately now.”

The developer responded, “Y'all make it look like you have some kind of moral high ground cause millions of you voted for a rapist that actively supports legislation that kills people like me wtf IT DOES NOT MATTER IF YOU ENJOYED THE GAME OR NOT I DON'T CARE.”

As political and cultural pundit Nick Fuentes noted in his recent livestream discussing the assassination, “If your reaction was to grin and celebrate, you must be defeated, you must be destroyed. You must be identified. You must be isolated. And you must be eradicated from our society. Not Democrats. Not leftists. Not liberals. Those people that would celebrate in that moment. That is pure evil. Pure malice. There is no charity in a person’s heart. I don’t care who it is. Who sees anybody get their neck exploded and celebrate like that. That’s the kind of evil that we’re dealing with. That’s the kind of evil that’s taken over our society. It has become too common. People have let it fester.”

He added, “When it comes to evil people. Cowardly, weak, evil people that snipe at Trump, at Charlie Kirk, like the gunman that came to my house last year. … We have to confront evil. We have to fight evil. We can never give in to evil and we have to win.”

“Recognize this, if these people ever get power over us, these people that celebrate, they sell t-shirts, they steal hats when a man is lying dead, they will hurt you, they will hurt your children, and they will destroy everything that is sacred to us, everything that we love and they will do it with a smile. They’re already doing it. They have done it. They’re telling on themselves.”

Fuentes’ comments echo what Dr. Edward Feser wrote in February 2024 regarding how to deal with wokism:

It is a grave mistake, then, to regard woke fanaticism as mere over-exuberance and to treat its excesses with kid gloves. Woke rioting, looting, vandalism, roadway obstruction and other forms of lawlessness must be met with police tactics and prison sentences harsh enough decisively to suppress them. This should be done with no greater severity than is necessary, but also with no less severity than is necessary. It would also be fatally naïve to treat wokeness as simply one political tendency alongside others, to be afforded the same respect and given the same voice. It should instead be treated the way we treat Nazism, segregationism, and other ideas that are inherently destructive of basic social cohesion – as something to be purged altogether from school curricula, government, and other institutions, as well as from respectable discourse. The state, therefore, not only should not favor it, but should not even be neutral about it. Rather, governments ought actively to work to extirpate wokeness from any and all institutions over which they have any power or influence. Since such a purge is precisely what the woke intend for the non-woke, this policy yields just deserts as well as society’s self-preservation.

An obvious step in combating the evil that Caravan SandWitch is espousing is to remove the game from Steam and other storefronts where it’s available.

