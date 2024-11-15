Former Marvel Comics writer Kelly Sue DeConnick, who steered Carol Danvers into becoming Captain Marvel, did not take the election of President Donald Trump very well.

If you recall, DeConnick infamously informed comic book readers they should not purchase her books if they don’t like her politics.

She told SyFy Wire back in 2017, “And if you don’t like my politics, don’t buy my book.”

DeConnick later added, “I’m going to make the book that I’m going to make and if you don’t want to read them; don’t read them.”

READ: DC Comics Fails To Credit Artist Mike S. Miller On Their Injustice Compendium Cover

Just a couple of years later, DeConnick was lamenting the state of the comic book industry.

In 2019 she appeared on the Nerd News with Destiny channel and was asked, “Did you think comics would be this, sort of, phenomenon that it is currently?”

She answered, “Boy, that’s hard because from our perspective the industry has contracted and we’re very worried about comics right now. So, it’s always interesting to me that the outside perspective is always, ‘Comics are booming!'"

She later added, “I think I tend to be pretty optimistic, but in this one I’m worried. I’m straight worried. “

DeConnick then explained why she felt that way, “Because stores are closing at a phenomenal rate. Independent comic sales are down. Mainstream comic sales are down except the top three or five books are up. Everything in the mid list is way down.”

“Numbers that used to be numbers that would get you cancelled are now like, ‘No, that’s a hit.’ Independent books making the back the cost of doing floppies is– like names that should be able to do it no sweat are going into the red on singles and not coming out until the trades. And it worries me,” she elaborated.

READ: IDW Publishing Head Of Licensing Heather Antos Calls For Men To Sterilize Themselves Over Donald Trump Election Win

On Wednesday following the election of Donald Trump, DeConnick wrote on Blue Sky, “F***ing f**k.”

She followed that up by sharing a message that was sent to her by her friend Sigrid.

The message stated, “Our job now, our entire f***ing job, is to STAY THE F**K ALIVE. Despair is an ally of fascism. Do not do their work for them. When people want you dead, every day you live is pissing in their coffee. Do it. Stay alive out of spite for no other reason.”

It continued, “Our second job? Take care of each other. That’s each other here, our other friends and family, our communities, and also random strangers."

Finally, it concluded, “Our third job is to resist. This will take many forms. Please remember that any group needs Tanks, DPS, Healers, and Support. Find the role you can play and put your efforts where they are most suitable.”

READ: DC Comics Writer Mark Waid Says He "Does Not Believe In The Basic Goodness Of My Fellow Americans" And "Cannot Write Superheroes"

She then reposted a panel that was shared by former Ms. Marvel writer G. Willow Wilson, which states, “I’ll tell you what I’ve learned in all my years above ground, my girl…You don’t have to vanquish your enemies. All you have to do is outlast them. Live, one day at a time, one hour at a time, until you discover you’re still standing and they have fallen away.”

Next, DeConnick reposted a post from The New York Times columnist Jane Coaston.

Coaston wrote, “I will also add: the MAGA chuds who are so happy right now will never find peace. They just won’t. Their entire self concept is wrapped up in an If/Then premise in which they can trigger the libs enough they will find meaning and joy. It won’t work. There will be a gay M&M or something.”

READ: Legendary Marvel Artist Jim Steranko Bashes Extreme Leftists As "Traitorous, Marxist, Racist, Antisemetic"

From there, DeConnick asked, “Is there a syllabus for resistance school?”

What do you make of DeConnick’s public break down following the election of Donald Trump? Become a paid member to leave a comment and let us know.

Back THE EMERALD ARRAY book on Fund My Comic for another excellent story about real heroism and a great read!

NEXT: X-Men Editor Tom Brevoort Claims There's "Nothing Wrong With The Way The Mainstream Marvel or DC Books Are Selling" Despite Sales Data Showing Otherwise