Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tex Albritton's avatar
Tex Albritton
Jun 18, 2025

"Shatner's novels, while not perfect"

BUNK!

Make with the evidence, or I'm calling Bravo Sierra.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture