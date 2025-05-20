It’s been reported that Captain Gantu does not appear in Disney’s upcoming live-action Lilo & Stitch remake.

Following press screenings of the film, The Hollywood Handle reported, “Captain Gantu will not appear in the live-action ‘LILO & STITCH’ remake.”

In the original 2002 animated film, Captain Gantu is one of the antagonists as well as one of the first characters introduced in the film. He is the second-in-command of the Galactic Federation only behind the Grand Councilwoman. He reads the charges against Dr. Jumba Jookiba, the creator of Stitch, and eventually carries out the sentence of exile against Stitch albeit Stitch was able to escape custody and fled to Earth.

After Agent Pleakley and Dr. Jumba are unable to capture Stitch on Earth, Gantu is given the chance to redeem himself by capturing him. He does so quite easily and captures Lilo as well. However, Stitch is able to quickly escape albeit without Lilo. After a chaotic chase, the Grand Councilwoman captures Stitch, and announces that Gantu is being retired.

It is unclear why Gantu was removed from the film, but it is likely, based on the film’s trailers that Gantu is being replaced by Agent Cobra Bubbles, who is working to hunt down Stitch, alongside Agent Pleakley and Dr. Jumba Jookiba also attempting to apprehend him.

What do you make of Gantu being cut from the film?

