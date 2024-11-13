Captain America: Brave New World is reportedly undergoing another round of reshoots in Los Angeles as another report claims that Marvel has replaced the film’s original director Julius Onah.

X account Marvel Updates revealed that Anthony Mackie was back on set for the film in Los Angeles for another set of reshoots.

It wrote, “New photos of Anthony Mackie doing reshoots for ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD’ in Los Angeles.”

These new set photos arrived just a day before a new report from Jordan Ruimy at World of Reel claimed that Julius Onah “has most likely been replaced as the director of Captain America: Brave New World during this latest bout of reshoots.”

Ruimy went on to share that Onah will maintain a directing credit, but a source told him he’s “not calling the shots.”

The source also informed him that Onah is being “a good sport about it.”

All of this comes in the wake of reports claiming that test screenings for the film in October did not go well.

Ruimy reported at the time, “Two different cuts of the film test screened last week. … The person who attended didn’t seem to like the movie all that much.”

He added, “The reactions I’ve heard have not been very kind to this movie, which is being described as ‘inessential’ and ‘flat.’”

X user MyTimeToShineHello affirmed Ruimy’s report writing, “Just heard back from like 3 people who went to see Captain America Brave New World test screening and WOOF. Movie sounds awful.”

Not only did the test screenings allegedly go terrible, but a full plot leak of the film was shared to the LeaksAndRumors subreddit by user elemeno-peacuare.

He shared, “Movie opens with Sam on a mission going after the Serpent Society, they were supposed to lead Sam and Joaquin to the buyer of ‘the package’ (adamantium). Giancarlo (Sidewinder) has some nuns hostage and spouts very generic villain dialogue (‘secure the package, take no prisoners, etc.’)”

“Sam fights serpent society dude with golden ‘fang’ knives, the guy has super soldier strength but Sam beats him before more soldiers arrive. Sidewinder gets away.”

He continued, “Sam takes Joaquin to be trained by Isaiah Bradley, followed by a training montage with Sam and Joaquin and Isiah throwing around punching bags.”

“Sam is invited to the White House, he decides to bring Isaiah and Joaquin and they party in a limo on the way to the White House,” the leak alleged. “They take a picture with President Harrison Ford, Harrison tells Isaiah ‘I gotta do the trick-and-pony show but stick around I want to get to know you better.'”

It then claimed that Ross wants Mackie’s Sam Wilson to create a new Avengers team, “Ross and Sam meet up and he tells him ‘I need you to lead the avengers’ Sam goes ‘what if we don’t see eye to eye’ Ross replies ‘then we will figure that out together.’”

It then appeared to take inspiration from X2: X-Men United’s epic opening scene with an attempted assassination of the President of the United States, “Ross is almost assassinated by Isaiah Bradley as well as other mind controlled soldiers and security guards in the room. Sam chases Isaiah out into the streets where Isaiah comes to and doesn’t know where he is, he is arrested.”

“Sam and Joaquin look at security footage inside the White House and see that Isaiah looks down at his phone and his hypnotized by flashing lights,” the leak detailed. “Later see that the other soldiers and security guards in the room also got the same flashes on their phone lights.”

“Sam and Joaquin decide to get to who is behind all this and come across Tim Blake Nelson as the leader with a weird molded-on brain-shaped rubber cap and slightly green skin,” it revealed.

It is then shared that “The leader has been visited by Ross many times because Ross was dying and turned to the leader to help him which in turn causes him to Hulk out if his blood pressure raises (Ross has to eat lollipops as a form of medication I think?)”

He then provided details about Sabra, “Ruth (Sabra) starts to take Isaiah Bradley into containment after another mind controlled attempted assassination in a prison, he goes ‘I will not be locked up in a box again!’”

“Ruth decides to also track down breadcrumbs leading to sterns (the leader) where she comes across and (very briefly) teams up with Sam and Joaquin,” the leak posited. “They go to Stark technologies where they meet Amadeus Cho who is the smartest engineer there. I don’t know where they found this actor but he is not good at all. Sam says something about pepper but we never see her.”

It continued, “President Ross is bunkered down away from danger and is trying to get the world leaders to agree on a peace treaty and is having trouble with Japan getting on board after Japan thinks America robbed it of its adamantium (or something along those lines).”

“This leads to Torres and Wilson meeting up with Ross as American battleships and Japanese battleships fight with each other in a big set piece near the hand of Tiumut in the Indian ocean,” it stated. “Big cgi-filled action scene that ends with Torres falling out of the air into the water but then rescued by a medic.”

From there it revealed that the Winter Soldier makes a cameo, “As Torres is in the hospital recovering, Bucky swings by to check on Sam, makes a speech, jokes about how it was written, then says he has a fundraiser to get to and nopes tf outta the movie.”

“Ross finds out he is being set up by Sterns to make Japan and the other world leaders not want to work with him because of reasons (something to do with the serpent Society stealing adamantium or something? Idk it wasn’t very clear),” the leaker shared. “But Ross goes to a press conference at the White House where all of a sudden, the leaders vaguely-portrayed mind-control sounds start playing through the speaker eventually causing Harrison to Hulk out.”

The Leader then confronts Sam and subsequently underestimates him, “Sam meets the leader who admits his evil plan and thinks Sam will die bc he’s not Steve rogers (Sam says ‘I love to prove people wrong’). Sam shows up to the scene with Rulk and the two tear up the White House (very Jan 6 – evoking imagery at times).”

It adds, “They eventually start hashing it out and the fight culminates with Sam stabbing one of his wings into Ross’ side which causes him to transform back to Harrison but he’s all scratched up (doesn’t have the invulnerability that Hulk has)”

After this fight, the leaker shares, “Ross is locked up in the raft (is told by Sam, ‘how does it feel to be locked up?’ Ross is like well at least I’m safe and they made a point to have sam literally say to the president ‘thank you for taking accountability for your own actions and turning yourself in voluntarily’ where Ross is then met by his daughter Betty (and ho boy does Liv Tyler look botoxed up to HighHell.”

It then ends, “Sam visits Torres in the hospital. They joke about Torres being from Miami and visiting Wakanda to get new wings.”

Next, the leaker shared an alleged mid-credit scene that sounds like the final scene from Justice League with Lex Luthor.

He wrote, “Sam visits the leader in the raft, mentions some thing about giving hulk juice to Amadeus Cho, and Sterns goes ‘something big and bad is comin” and Sam is like ‘I’ll be ready’. That’s it. No one else shows up, I don’t know if it’s referring to Dr. doom or incursions or what; the leader is supposed to be “all-knowing” but they did a weak job portraying that.”

The film arrives in theaters on February 14, 2025. The official synopsis states, “After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.”

