Marvel Studios is allegedly making more changes to Captain America: Brave New World after is received a third round of negative test screenings.

According to Marvel Updates on X, scooper Daniel Richtman alleges that Marvel Studios is making changes to the film following another negative test screening.

It’s unclear what those changes will entail and whether or not they will be able to make them in post via editing or will have another round of reshoots.

This rumor comes a little over a month after Jordan Ruimy at World of Reel claimed that two cuts of the film were tested and performed poorly.

He reported, “Two different cuts of the film test screened last week. … The person who attended didn’t seem to like the movie all that much.”

He added, “The reactions I’ve heard have not been very kind to this movie, which is being described as ‘inessential’ and ‘flat.’”

This was seemingly corroborated by scooper MyTimeToShineHello who wrote on X, “Just heard back from like 3 people who went to see Captain America Brave New World test screening and WOOF. Movie sounds awful.”

This latest report from Richtman about a poor test screening comes in the wake of Marvel Studios performing a third round of shooting for the film earlier this month.

Marvel Updates shared photos of Anthony Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson, on the set in Los Angeles on November 11th.

Actor Tim Blake Nelson, who reprises his role as The Leader in the movie, had previously revealed that Marvel Studios had already shot the entire film twice.

He told The Hollywood Reporter in September, “Well, we’re done. I’ve shot it. I’ve actually shot it twice because I did it originally a year ago, and then we came back and redid a lot of it at the beginning of it this summer.”

On top of Nelson claiming he shot the film twice already and then new reshoots in November, Ruimy claimed that Marvel Studios removed director Julius Onah from the film.

He reported, “I’m hearing that Julius Onah, who had a stellar debut with 2019’s Luce, has most likely been replaced as the director of Captain America: Brave New World during this latest bout of reshoots.”

One source informed him that Onah is “not calling the shots”

However, in an update, he shared that another source told him, “Disney is very keen on what they have been seeing and the fans supporting. They recently shot additional photography with Onah present and the movie is on track for its February release and with great feedback on assets recently.”

Nearly everything about this film looks disastrous. Anthony Mackie previously promoted the film claiming it was a “reset” for the Marvel Universe.

He told Entertainment Weekly, “This movie is a clear reset. It really reestablishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be.”

“I think with these movies, you’re getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” Mackie added.

He continued, “The title implies that there’s a new, bigger enemy now; there’s a new frontier that we have to conquer.”

“From Captain America: The First Avenger to Endgame, the enemy was always good versus bad,” he explained. “Now that we’ve conquered that, where do we go from here? When the bad guys reappear, in what form are they reappearing? It is a new storyline with new characters, with new beliefs, and it creates a new idea of this new world that we’re going into.”

What do you make of this latest rumor that after at least a third round of shooting, Captain America: Brave New World is still testing poorly? Become a paid member to leave a comment and let us know.

