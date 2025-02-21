Captain America: Brave New World is expected to have a massive decline in its second weekend indicating the film is likely going to lose Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company significant sums of money.

Box office analyst Shawn Robbins at Box Office Theory shared his weekend predictions and revealed he expects Captain America: Brave New World to only bring in $28.5 million in its second weekend at the domestic box office. That’s a huge 68% decline from the film’s first weekend where it grossed just $88.8 million.

For comparison, the most recent Marvel Studios release, Deadpool & Wolverine grossed $211.4 million domestically in its opening weekend and only declined 54% in its second weekend to $96.8 million.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 only had a second weekend decline of just 48%. It grossed $118.4 million in its opening and $62 million in its second weekend.

On the bright side, it does appear to be performing stronger than The Marvels. That film had a 78% decline in its second weekend. It went from $46.1 million in its opening weekend to $10.1 million in its second.

It’s also expected to have a marginally better drop than Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. That film grossed $106.1 million in its opening weekend and fell 70% to $31.9 million in its second weekend. However, while Quantumania had a larger percentage drop, it’s over grosses are still higher due to its better performance in its first weekend.

In fact, if you look at the daily comparison between the two films in its first week, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania beat Brave New World every single day.

Given this information, box office analyst OMB Reviews projects that Captain America: Brave New World will be “a massive and catastrophic failure for Disney and the MCU.”

He also stated, “The reality of the situation is actually very, very grim right now for Brave New World.”

What do you make of this predicted decline for Captain America: Brave New World in its second weekend?

