Captain America: Brave New World saw a nearly 70% decline at the domestic box office in its second week at the box office.

The latest Marvel Studios film saw its domestic gross decline from an opening weekend of $88.8 million to $28.2 million in its second weekend, a decline of 68%.

The film has a grossed a total of $141.2 million domestically and another $148.2 million internationally for a global gross of $289.4 million.

The steep decline is in line with projections from Shawn Robbins at Box Office Theory who predicted it would have a 68% decline and come in at at $28.5 million in its second weekend.

The decline is one of the steepest in Marvel Studios history. The current record holder belongs to The Marvels, which had a decline of 78% in its second weekend. It went from $446.1 million to $10.1 million.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also had a steeper decline with a 70% decline. It went from $106.1 million to $31.9 million.

Other Marvel films had similarly steep declines, but they also had much larger opening weekends. For example, Thor: Love and Thunder had a 68% decline as well. However, its opening weekend was $144.1 million and it declined to $46.6 million.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had a 67% decline, but it had an opening weekend of $187.4 million and dropped to $61.7 million.

Given the poor performance at the box office, analyst OMB Reviews predicts the film will lose The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios $200 million.

First, he noted that if the film continues its current trajectory it is only likely to gross just $370 million given it is currently pacing around 20% behind Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania globally.

Later he noted, “This film will probably end up losing over $200 million by the end of its run. As of right now it’s $314 million in the red. I do not think it’s going to make that much. And, again, that’s the reason we can expect $200+ million loss, maybe even a $250 million loss or more for this movie.”

He also noted, “This movie is a failure. No matter how you spin it, no matter what way you look at it this movie is not good. One, objectively as a movie it’s terrible. But also box office wise it is a huge box office lose especially when you keep in mind it probably cost at least $300 million.”

What do you make of Captain America: Brave New World’s box office returns so far?

