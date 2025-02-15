Julius Onah, the director for Captain America: Brave New World, indicated that the multiple reports and rumors that the film went through multiple reshoots are not true.

In an interview with Brandon Davis on the Phase Hero podcast, Onah said, “We only did one period of additional photography, which is the same on all of these movies. And it’s just a part of filmmaking at this scale.”

“When you think about so many movies that you love from Star Wars, to Jaws, to The Lord of the Rings, to all of those movies, this is a part of the process just because when you’re making something of this scale there are so many variables and [additional photography] becomes essential to fine tuning and coming up with a thing that we know audiences will love. And it’s really as a benefit to the audience to make this the best movie it can be,” he added.

Onah’s comments contradict comments from actor Tim Blake Nelson who claimed he had shot the entire movie twice in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in September.

He said, “Well, we’re done. I’ve shot it. I’ve actually shot it twice because I did it originally a year ago, and then we came back and redid a lot of it at the beginning of it this summer.”

Furthermore, after Nelson shared that he had shot the film twice, actor Anthony Mackie was photographed on set for the film in Los Angeles in November.

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins also made it clear that his character was completely cut from the film.

Rollins said in January, “The script went through a lot of rewrites and reshoots. And so what I was there to do, essentially my role got either repurposed or completely erased.”

“I did do a bit of an audition to possibly pop into another role, I believe, or the repurposing of my role, I’m not exactly sure on what it was, but the ended up going in a different direction with,” he continued. “My understanding there were just a lot of rewrites and a lot of reshoots. And, you know, they’ve got a finished product that hopefully they’re happy with. And hopefully it’s successful, but it will be sans Seth Rollins.”

What do you make of Onah’s comments?

