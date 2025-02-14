Fandom Pulse

Joseph L. Wiess
Feb 15, 2025

Captain America: The First Avenger, Iron Man, and the First Avenger Movie were better written than what comes out of Marvel today. It all went downhill when they introduced Captain Marvel. That was when Disney sold out men, and the actors started screaming that they didn't want us to watch their movies.

We go to movies to escape reality, not hear about politics and crap.

