Marvel Studios’ latest film Captain America: Brave New World only brought in $12 million in box office grosses on Thursday night.

That number does not look good especially compared to recent Marvel Studios releases. The only film that had a worse Thursday night preview over the last two years was The Marvels, which only brought in $6.6 million. The film crashed out and only grossed a total of $84.5 million domestically and just $199.7 million globally.

The most recent Marvel Studios production before Brave New World was Deadpool & Wolverine and it had a Thursday night preview of $38.5 million.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 had a $17.5 million Thursday night opening. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also grossed $17.5 million.

Looking back to previous Captain America films, one sees just how paltry this number is. Captain America: Civil War grossed $25 million back on May 5, 2016. That is without factoring in inflation.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier grossed $10.2 million in April 2014. However, if you factor in inflation that comes to $13.6 million.

For those who have seen the film, it does not appear to be that good. On IMDb, the film currently has a 5.9 out of 10 rating from over 9,500 reviews. It has a 5.7 unweighted mean.

On Rotten Tomatoes, it has a better audience score, but is still clocking in at a mediocre 78%. The critic score currently sits at a rotten 52%.

Industry experts and tracking estimate the film will gross $80 million in the traditional 3-day weekend and around $90 million through the 4-day President’s Day weekend.

The film is expected to gross another $100 million internationally for a global gross throughout the 4-day of $190 million.

What do you make of Captain America: Brave New World’s Thursday grosses?

