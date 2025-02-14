Happy St. Valentine’s Day. Captain America: Brave New World is shaping up to be the disaster we all predicted. Same with the Avowed RPG, where many are declaring victory just because pronouns can be toggled off now—but they’re still in the game. It’s an admission by the company things are wrong, but these woke activists are not changing their ways. We have to remain vigilant.

Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee!