Kabrutus, the curator of the Steam group “Sweet Baby Inc. Detected,” and owner of the website “DEI Detected,” keeps a watchful eye on the involvement of race baiters like DEI narrative writers in video games. Earlier this month Kabrutus added the indie video game “Capes”, developed by Spitfire Interactive, to his website DEI Detected due to the involvement of race-baiting DEI narrative writing company Sweet Baby Inc. Sweet Baby Inc. is listed in the game’s credits, including the company’s co-founder David Bedard as well as race baiter Chris Kindred.

In response to being added to DEI Detected, Spitfire Interactive Community Strategist Penta posted on the game’s Steam forums: “We already had 3 months and 14 pages of constructive discussion about “DEI” in the forum and delivered a gameplay update focussing on exactly what the playerbase wanted – leading to ~80% positive recent reviews. You don’t have to take my word for it, you can actually read up on it yourselves, but we were already able to explain that SBI only worked briefly, mainly to bring the 4-5 people strong Indie-Dev team in contact with fitting Voice Actors, together with the Devs (2+ years ago) and many first sceptical players were able to find out that there is no hidden agenda or something else we “force down your throats” or other concerns they had – besides a well-rounded, diverse cast, obviously. So why don’t we just focus on the most important question, that the OP was mentioning already? Is Capes fun? And this is exactly why I brought up the positive reactions towards our most recent update – we think you would enjoy it, if you gave it a chance.”

It turns out that the game Capes isn’t fun, with one reviewer even describing it as “soulless,” “nothing interesting,” and “It’s like a superhero game made by people who hate superheroes.”

Realizing the toxicity of being associated with DEI narrative writers, Sweet Baby Inc., the Community Strategist for Daedalic Entertainment, the publisher of Spitfire Interactive’s “Capes,” announced that the company would no longer collaborate with Sweet Baby Inc. in the future. He, however, also claimed that gamers opposing the woke ideology of Sweet Baby Inc. are attempting to harm Spitfire Interactive. He wrote a long “Conclusive statement” in response to various criticisms about Sweet Baby Inc.’s involvement:

“Conclusive Statement about SBI

There have been some questions coming up and some misconceptions being repeated that we would like to clear up:

- "The Developer said..."

First off, Im not a Developer at Spitfire Interactive, but Community Strategist over at the Publisher (Daedalic Entertainment). Steam just shows anyone with administrative access as a "Developer".

- "Why are 12 people listed when they didnt do more work on the game than connecting with VAs?"

It is an industry norm, that if you contract a company, you credit the whole company, or at least, that they tell you who they want listed in your credits. If we really would have wanted to "hide" something, we wouldnt have put SBI into the credits at all nor would we have been already talking in the steam forums about it during the last 3 months after release.

- "Why did you still work together with them after all they said?"

The Devs collaborated with SBI in early 2022. We are aware of the statements being done by individuals connected to SBI in the years to come - but in 2022 there was no sign of that - it is likely that the decision would have been a different one in 2024.

- "You have to learn that..."

As a company bringing games to an international audience, we take the term inclusivity and equality literal. We don't condone hate towards any type of group. This includes - among POC, LGBTQ+ and others - white male gamers, as well. It is sad that we have to actually word it out - it should be a given - we are ALL gamers, no matter who we are. If a diverse cast of heroes makes you not want to play Capes, thats your decision - but we are surely not "the enemy" - at least we don't see "you" as one for making this decision.

But at the moment some - not all - of you are actively trying to harm a small indie Dev Studio - to teach them a lesson, that they never really needed to learn.

Best Regards,

Penta, Community Strategist

Daedalic Entertainment”

Gamers still have many questions for Dadalic Entertainment, Spitfire Interactive, and their community manager, but now asking questions about Sweet Baby Inc.’s involvement in the game will get gamers banned from the Capes Steam forum. Gamer LazyJoeBeard was banned for posting: “I think he is lying to try and save the game, I believe sweet baby did change stuff and it stayed changed, why hire more consultants then devs and have them on their payroll for a few years then take nothing they said into account? It sounds like a lie.”

Another gamer was banned for posting that Penta is only trying to distance Capes from Sweet Baby Inc. because they are doing damage control. I third gamer was banned for pointing out Penta banning gamers from the forum won’t stop people.

While it is too late for the developers and publisher of “Capes”, other game developers should learn the lesson: stay away from race-baiting DEI writers, or the Sweet Baby Inc. curse will strike your game down.

What do you think of Sweet Baby Inc. and Capes shutting down comments on Steam?

by Jack Dunn

