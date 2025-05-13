The Cannes Film Festival banned nudity on the red carpet for decency reasons and also banned voluminous outfits.

In the festival’s official charter it clearly states, “For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the Red Carpet, as well as in any other area of the Festival.”

Furthermore, it stated, “Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater are not permitted.”

It adds that festival workers will prevent individuals from access the Red Carpet if they break these rules, “The Festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit Red Carpet access to anyone not respecting these.”

A representative of the festival informed The Hollywood Reporter that the charter was updated to reflect “certain rules that have long been in effect.” Additionally, the representative shared that the update is “not to regulate attire per se but to prohibit full nudity on the carpet” to stay within French law as well as the framework of the festival.

This change is a good thing as Dr. Alice von Hildebrand noted back in 2014, “Nudity calls for covering because of its mystery, and this mystery should be unveiled only in the privileged moments when God allows the spouses to reveal themselves to each other in the sacrament of matrimony. This ‘unveiling’ should remain ‘extraordinary’ to guarantee that mysteries do not lose their ‘patina.’”

