Raphael van Lierop, the CEO of Hinterland Games, who developed The Long Dark, issued a warning to his fellow Canadian game developers to avoid the Game Developers in San Francisco claiming Canadians cannot expect to travel to the United States and return safely.

As brought to public attention by former World of Warcraft Team Lead Mark Kern aka Grummz, Van Lierop posted to LinkedIn, “IMPORTANT message for all my Canadian game developer friends and colleagues. If you are attending GDC in San Fran next week, I beseech you to reconsider. You can no longer expect to travel to the US and return safely.”

“Things are getting intense and they are going to get worse before they get better. Do not put yourself in a position where you are unable to get back into Canada, or where your Canadian citizenship is used against you,” he continued. “This is especially true if you have been supportive of any causes or expressed any values that run contrary to the tastes of the current administration in the US. If you have, wipe your phones and know your rights before you enter the US. Stay in touch with family and friends in Canada so they know where you are at all times.”

“Or even better, just stay home! All GDC talks will be available in the vault, and most business transactions can be done over video calls or, better yet, you can just invite folks to visit you in Canada,” he advised. “We are generally nice and friendly, as long as you don't threaten to annex our country.”

“I'm sorry if this seems alarmist to you, but if it does I would suggest you haven't been paying sufficient attention to the news or what is unfolding before your very eyes,” he concluded. “Please be careful!”

In a subsequent post he added, “Also -- if you are a game platform, publisher, or potential financier who has meetings with Canadian game developers (individuals, studios, or work-for-hire outfits) at the Game Developer's Conference in SF next week, the smart, humane, considerate, and business-savvy thing to do right now would be to rebook those meetings post-GDC and propose meeting those potential partners online or in Canada. Don't make them travel to you right now.”

Grummz reacted to van Lierop’s original post writing, “They have gone crazy.”

What do you make of Van Lierop’s advice to Canadians planning on attending GDC?

