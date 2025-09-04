Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tex Albritton's avatar
Tex Albritton
Sep 4

Regarding Kurtzman Trek--

My rating, to quote Edmund Blackadder (one of them, anyway)...

>slowly claps hands< "Utter crap."

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture