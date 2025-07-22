Can And Should Conventions Be Saved?
I take a look at an insider’s blog as well as the words of D&D original creator Robert J. Kuntz today on our video essay. What do you think?
I haven't been to a convention in 6 years, and now that commies seem to have taken over most organizations and have ruined the events, I probably won't go to another one again.
Now, if substack did a convention and ran it fairly, I'd probably go just to meet the people I read.