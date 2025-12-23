Vince Zampella, the co-creator of Call Of Duty and the co-founder of developer Respawn was killed in high speed Ferrari crash in the mountains north of Los Angeles.

The crash reportedly took place at 12:45 p.m. on the Angeles Crest Highway on December 22nd. Zampella was driving a 2026 Ferrari 296 GTS and veered off the road and into a concrete barrier at high speed after exiting a tunnel.

NBC Los Angeles reports that the California Highway Patrol informed it that a passenger was ejected from the car upon contact with the barrier, but “Zampella was trapped in the ensuing car fire. … He died at the scence and the passenger died at a hospital.”

Respawn shared a statement following Zampella’s death:

We're heartbroken by the passing of our founder and dear friend Vince Zampella. Vince was a titan and legend of this industry, a visionary leader and a force who shaped teams and games like Call of Duty, Titanfall, Apex Legends, the Star Wars Jedi series and Battlefield for our community in ways that will be felt for generations. His impact reached far beyond any one game or studio. We will remember Vince for how he showed up every day, trusting his teams, encouraging bold ideas, and believing in Respawn & Battlefield. Most importantly, he championed what he believed was right for the people behind those studios and our players because it mattered.



We will miss him greatly.



Our hearts are with his family, friends, and all who love him.

Electronic Arts, which owns Zampella’s Respawn, also stated:

This is an unimaginable loss, and our hearts are with Vince’s family, his loved ones, and all those touched by his work. Vince’s influence on the video game industry was profound and far-reaching. A friend, colleague, leader and visionary creator, his work helped shape modern interactive entertainment and inspired millions of players and developers around the world. His legacy will continue to shape how games are made and how players connect for generations to come.

NEXT: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Removed From Indie Game Awards Over AI That Doesn't Even Appear In The Game