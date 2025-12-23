Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
docweasel's avatar
docweasel
Dec 24

So the entitled jerk is racing his Ferrari at high speeds and crashes and kills himself and his passenger. This should be a cause of relief and celebration the idiot didn't kill an innocent person. This is a pure example of 'more money than sense'. I feel nothing but disgust at this guy.

Reply
Share
V900's avatar
V900
Dec 24

RIP!

Ngl: Battlefield 6 is still trash tho

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture