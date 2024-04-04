ThatStarWarsGirl, Instagram

It gets worse for C2E2 after their odd cancelation of Ethan Van Sciver, Jon Malin, and Shane Davis from displaying an exhibitor table at the upcoming convention. Now, they've taken cancel culture a step further and removed the press pass of Anna, ThatStarWarsGirl under nebulous circumstances.

In 2023, Ethan Van Sciver, Jon Malin, and Shane Davis announced they would be banding together to host an exhibitor table at the upcoming C2E2, creating special variant covers of their beloved independent properties to commemorate the event. It all was ripped away just weeks before C2E2, as Shane Davis received an email canceling their table, claiming he was "subletting" the space, even though shared tables have been and are standard for comic book conventions like C2E2.

Shane Davis said they were given no way to remedy the situation, and C2E2 remains firm. It's odd since the convention posted to their website that the three would be there in one unified table, meaning they didn't seem to have any problem with the three being there until recently. Jon Malin posted to Twitter that C2E2 also referenced nebulous "offensive" comments.

If offensive or dangerous comments were something C2E2 cared about, they wouldn't be hosting Marvel artist Mark Brooks as a guest, who threatened violence against Ethan Van Sciver on a livestream. It seems the C2E2 terms of service applies to some and not others, and the only link appears to be political affiliation.

The political matters worsened as cultural commentator Anna, ThatStarWarsGirl, posted to Twitter / X stating that C2E2 removed her press pass just days after the situation with Ethan Van Sciver, Jon Malin, and Shane Davis.

ThatStarWarsGirl posted, "Got the email; C2E2 canceled my press pass. It's on🤬."

When Fandom Pulse asked ThatStarWarsGirl about the reason for the banning, she posted a snippet of the email sent to her, which said, "C2E2 has requirements to make sure we have a wide range of diverse outlets, both local and national, attending the event each year."

Since she had the press pass and it was revoked, it appears as if C2E2 is claiming ThatStarWarsGirl is somehow not diverse enough for their convention.

She further stated in reply to ThatUmbrellaGuy, "They had previously approved it, then put it "under review" when they found out I was friends with Jon, Shane & Ethan. It's total BS."

With so many people targeted that have similar associations, and yet embattled and controversial leftists like Mark Brooks still being on the guest list for C2E2, it's appearing more and more like the convention is targeting people based on politics rather than upholding any actual standards for the convention.

Some fans of Ethan Van Sciver posted that they requested refunds for the C2E2 convention and were granted refunds. This goes against the C2E2 policy, stating that they do not refund tickets, which is another signal that the convention understands what it's doing is wrong.

Fandom Pulse has reached out to C2E2 for comment, and they have not responded.

