While I agree that all 20th-century IP should be retired for the rest of the current century, there is a vast wasteland of creativity throughout the West where once there was a lush and beautiful garden.

The simple reason is this: Atheists hate beauty for the same reason they hate God--the negative things in the world don't make sense to them and their believed entitlement to understand all of reality (read: pride) imprisons them. A Christian (and theists in general) can look upon the universe with wonder, awe, and amazement without demanding that universe fit into the logical strictures of the human mind or being tripped all the way into hell by the Problem of Evil.

I would strongly prefer that secular Atheists continue to to reuse their own secular IPs than start (or rather, increase their rate of...) ransacking the vast wealth of Christian culture. Our beautiful art and architecture, our rich and heartfelt values and stories--they are all being savaged and pilfered ("culturally appropriated") to create spiritually vacant, profit-motivated mimiculacrums like Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, and Cult of the Lamb.

Give me Superman: The Video Game, Part 5 before any and all of their Christophobic "deconstructions."

Well said Brian! Your best post yet! I really cannot summarize my thoughts in just one comment.

Mind if I do so in a post? But this is absolument true on so many levels! We need new tales, ips, and characters and yet all that the mainstream keep doing is rehashing old things ( which is fine in moderation but this now goes beyond moderation).

