Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Sep 17

Precisely. The reach of evil touches it.

This is why I say that when someone buys a ticket to see a stupid movie, they are directly funding child trafficking, rape, and murder.

Reply
Share
AJ's avatar
AJ
Sep 18

I know he's been strongly affected by the evils of Hollywood, and he's certainly right about the sex stuff (and maybe some of the "usury", though that doesn't mean now what it used to), but by his logic here, we should never engage in anything, because something evil probably happened somewhere along the long, long line of tangential events getting to the "now" of whatever we're doing.

Bug sounds like he's either suffering from scrupulosity, or trying so hard to make his point that he's overstating it.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture