Felicia Day, who played Vi on Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Charlie Bradbury on Supernatural claims that the riots in LA are “mostly peaceful protests” and are a “manufactured crisis.”

Day posted on X, “I’m here to say that it’s a gorgeous day in LA I drove all around town and everything is normal. The mostly peaceful protests are happening in one tiny area of downtown easily manageable by local officials. Don’t believe the media hype. This is a manufactured crisis. #LAStrong”

The idea that it is “mostly peaceful protests” and “a manufactured crisis” is absurd especially given Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass instituted a curfew in downtown Los Angeles last night that began at 8 p.m. local time and lasted until 6 a.m. this morning. She also noted that vandalism and violence was happening in the city. She wrote on X, “Violence and looting undermines our focus to protect families and leads to chaos. Don’t weaken the movement. Damage to our city will not be tolerated and individuals will be prosecuted.”

In a video she claimed that the city was being torn about the violence as well. She said, “I do not believe that individuals that commit vandalism and violence in our city really are in support of immigrants. They have another agenda. If you support immigrants and the rights of immigrants to be in our city you would not be tearing the city apart.”

Additionally, Fox 13 Seattle on June 8th that reported that after ICE officials arrested 45 individuals, riots broke out throughout the city. On June 8th, rioters set a car on fire and blocked an intersection. Authorities in riot gear had to deploy tear gas and flashbangs to disperse rioters. The National Guard was also called in by President Trump.

BBC reports that at least 338 people have been arrested since Friday and that clashes between rioters and authorities have broken out at the Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles as well as at a Home Depot in Paramount.

YouTuber Nick Shirley documented rioters attacking police with bricks and other projectiles as well as vandalizing a federal building.

What do you make of Day’s claims?

