Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
zee's avatar
zee
Jun 11, 2025

What a fuckin' dumbass cunt! She really has the fuckin audacity to spew her feminst, marxist, Bolshevik propaganda. These people are going to have a tough time coping with 'puttin the fries in the bag'. Holy fuck.

Reply
Share
Arkone Lightwave's avatar
Arkone Lightwave
Jun 11, 2025

She fell for all the lies about GamerGate a decade ago, I'm certainly not going to believe she's doing anything but parroting the party line now. CNN told her everything was peaceful, so peaceful it is. What burning cars?

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture