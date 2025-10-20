Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J.R. Logan's avatar
J.R. Logan
Oct 20

A litteral who panning the masters work

I have my hard copies.

Reply
Share
E.G. Greenwood's avatar
E.G. Greenwood
Oct 21

Why can't we have some meat?

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture