Apr 10, 2025

This is heresy and parents should do their best to home school.

Apr 10, 2025

Firstly, Joan of Arc's own statements soundly debunk the idea that she was non-binary or transgender because she constantly referred to herself as the "maiden from the borders of Lorraine" from an old prophecy which predicted that a girl would save France (and the entire point of the prophecy was that this figure would be a girl and therefore female beyond any doubt). We also have quotes from her, relayed by eyewitnesses, explaining the alleged "male clothing" (the sole basis for the "non-binary" allegation) which turns out to have been nothing more than a horseback-riding outfit which she used for several purposes at different points: it had initially been given to her by the soldiers who escorted her to Chinon (mainly to protect her legs from abrasion while riding a horse) and she also used it for a different type of protection in camp and especially in prison by keeping the long hip-boots, wool trousers and tunic "securely laced and tied together" to make it difficult for men to pull her clothing off. This was a necessary practical issue that has nothing to do with gender identity. Feminists (including some quoted in this article) are rightly outraged by the non-binary claim but are also twisting history in a different manner by claiming Joan was a "rebellious" woman who personally "fought" in combat and otherwise took on male roles, which she also explicitly denied: during the fourth session of her trial she said she only carried her banner in battle and never fought or killed anyone nor ever called herself a commander (there was always a nobleman in direct command), and her statements on this are backed up by large numbers of eyewitness accounts. She was a religious visionary who gave advice to the commanders in much the same way that St. Catherine of Siena gave advice to Pope Urban VI and likewise for many other women and girls who were accepted as visionaries or mystics in that era. This was an accepted role for women and therefore didn't violate gender norms, much less represent some sort of feminist crusade.

