British Public Schools Indoctrinate Children With LGBTQ+ Agenda, Teach Children That St. Joan Of Arc Is "Non-Binary"
British secondary schools have begun using a book that teaches that St. Joan of Arc was non-binary, which is an outright lie.
GB News’ Holly Bishop reports that British secondary schools are using a Collins published anthology titled Who We Are that claims that St. Joan of Arc is non-binary.
Bishop writes, “One page features a biography of the French heroine that reads: ‘Joan of Arc (1412-31) is today considered by some to have been non-binary.’” That page is reportedly not even about Joan of Arc, but is a lesson plan about a drag queen’s biography and is specifically attempting to indoctrinate and normalize the disordered LGBTQ+ agenda as it also states, “These historical and global references may prepare students unfamiliar with LGBTQ+ identities to understand the content of the extract.”
Joan of Arc was not non-binary because non-binary does not exist. There is only male and female and it is coded in our DNA. The book and its description of St. Joan of Arc has been rightfully described as “insulting” by Professor Robert Tombs, a professor emeritus of French history at the University of Cambridge.
He told The Telegraph, “Joan of Arc fought as a woman and died as a woman. To call her something else is insulting to her and indirectly to all women who are brave enough to risk their lives for their beliefs – as if women are incapable of heroism.”
Carolyn Brown, a retired psychologist who works for the Women’s Rights Network, also blasted the book, “This is yet another ridiculous example of attempting to rewrite history and erase strong, rebellious female characters from our past. It’s insulting to suggest that non-conforming women are not women. Non-binary is a nonsense term – indeed the Supreme Court in the UK recently ruled against including it as an option on passports.”
She added, “It’s also another example of the junk science of queer theory being visited on children. It’s unhelpful psychologically to children’s development and is likely to cause confusion and anxiety.”
An anonymous teacher also told The Telegraph that the book “makes an absolute mockery of the profession.”
The teacher added, “In schools today there is simply far too much identity-first woke reading materials being foisted on pupils at the expense of established classics like [To Kill a] Mockingbird or Of Mice and Men. We should also not lose sight of the fact that there are cohorts of teenagers vulnerable to reality-denying nonsense like this when it is presented earnestly.”
St. Joan of Arc is the patron saint of soldiers and of France. She led French forces against the British during the Hundred Years War and helped unite France under Charles VII. She was eventually captured by Burgundian forces and sold to British forces where she was tried as a heretic and witch and martyred for her faith.
While being held by the British, St. Joan wore male armor and clothing in order to prevent being raped by her captors. Catholic.org shares, “While imprisoned, Joan wore military clothing so she could tie her clothing together, making it harder to be raped.”
Saint Joan was canonized by Pope Benedict XV on May 16, 1920 in the Papal Bull Divina Disponente. He said in the Bull, “It is therefore very opportune that Joan of Arc be inscribed today in the number of Saints, so that, from her example, all Christians may learn that obedience to the will of God is holy and devout, and obtain from her the grace to convert their fellow citizens to obtain heavenly life.”
What do you make of what the British are subjecting their children to?
This is heresy and parents should do their best to home school.
Firstly, Joan of Arc's own statements soundly debunk the idea that she was non-binary or transgender because she constantly referred to herself as the "maiden from the borders of Lorraine" from an old prophecy which predicted that a girl would save France (and the entire point of the prophecy was that this figure would be a girl and therefore female beyond any doubt). We also have quotes from her, relayed by eyewitnesses, explaining the alleged "male clothing" (the sole basis for the "non-binary" allegation) which turns out to have been nothing more than a horseback-riding outfit which she used for several purposes at different points: it had initially been given to her by the soldiers who escorted her to Chinon (mainly to protect her legs from abrasion while riding a horse) and she also used it for a different type of protection in camp and especially in prison by keeping the long hip-boots, wool trousers and tunic "securely laced and tied together" to make it difficult for men to pull her clothing off. This was a necessary practical issue that has nothing to do with gender identity. Feminists (including some quoted in this article) are rightly outraged by the non-binary claim but are also twisting history in a different manner by claiming Joan was a "rebellious" woman who personally "fought" in combat and otherwise took on male roles, which she also explicitly denied: during the fourth session of her trial she said she only carried her banner in battle and never fought or killed anyone nor ever called herself a commander (there was always a nobleman in direct command), and her statements on this are backed up by large numbers of eyewitness accounts. She was a religious visionary who gave advice to the commanders in much the same way that St. Catherine of Siena gave advice to Pope Urban VI and likewise for many other women and girls who were accepted as visionaries or mystics in that era. This was an accepted role for women and therefore didn't violate gender norms, much less represent some sort of feminist crusade.