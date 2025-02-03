Fandom Pulse

Adam
Feb 3, 2025

She should have just used her Oscar-winning power and insisted on having Carol Danvers Ms Marvel "body" and wearing the same costume and mask, and done a regimen and a series of workouts to be close to Frank Cho's Ms Marvel, that's all. Look at the success of Marvel Rivals, Disney has wasted 15 years hiding its heroines in costumes that aren't faithful to the comics, as well as drastically changing their personalities in the MCU. Brie Larson should do what was expected of her, Oscar winner? She should have physically transformed herself, she's playing a character but she's not living it.

