BREAKING: Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Engaged
Probably the most important news of all time just happened, and we have it here on Fandom Pulse: Travis Kelce has proposed to Taylor Swift.
Do you care?
Very happy for them. A ballad would be nice to give your fiancé, for his wedding gift from you.
Yes. I'm a Chiefs fan, and I'm glad I didn't see a live proposal before/after a game. I hope to see Taylor and Britney in equal amounts this season. (Some but not a whole lot.)
Always nice when a heterosexual couple gets married. I hope they have kids.