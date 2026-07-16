Marvel Comics is leaving New York City. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news Thursday that Marvel’s entire comics and franchise division, roughly 100 employees, is being asked to relocate to Burbank, California by July 2027, ending a run in New York that stretches back almost 90 years to Timely Comics and Atlas Comics on 42nd Street. The move leaves New York without a single major comic book publisher, since DC made the same move to Burbank back in 2015.