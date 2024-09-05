Neil Gaiman has been at the forefront of a myriad of accusations from seven women, former fans, and employees who feel the Sandman creator sexually exploited them. Finally, his fiction empire is beginning to show signs of crumbling as Disney announced they are canceling the development of The Graveyard Book as a movie because of the allegations.

The amount of accusations of misconduct from Neil Gaiman has gotten overwhelming. Fandom Pulse has covered the situation extensively, updating us on each new allegation. However, the media has been largely silent as this situation has developed. Still, after the most recent Tortoise podcast, Neil Gaiman can be heard offering to pay off one of his accusers for her silence.

This payoff seems enough to finally move the needle for studios like Disney. Variety reported:

Disney has halted development on a forthcoming film adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s The Graveyard Book in the midst of accusations of sexual assault against the writer. The film, from director Marc Forster, hasn’t been stopped completely, according to IndieWire, however “multiple factors, including the allegations, contributed to putting it on hold.”

While much of the media, including comic book juggernauts like Bleeding Cool and Comics Beat, is still completely silent, the creep factor becomes too much to ignore at some point.

What do you think of Neil Gaiman’s movie The Graveyard Book getting canceled by Disney? Leave a comment and let us know.

